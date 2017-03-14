Jaden Smith Is A Golden "Icon" In His New Music Video

Following the fresh release of his debut album SYRE, Jaden Smith has dropped a flashy music video for "Icon." This marks the third visual released from the project after "Watch Me" and "Batman." For the most part, the 19-year-old just dances in front of a parked car by himself while rapping about being on fashion magazine covers, making independent movies, and starting his own record label. No big deal, just a casual humble brag!

SYRE has been three years in the making and revolves around the narrative of a lost boy on an epic journey of self-exploration. Jaden poetically described the concept as "the story of a boy who chased the sunset till it chased him" in a tweet. He also stated that the album "will bring emotion to the culture."

SYRE is out now on MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation Records.