Kehlani Lets The World Know She's A Winner On "Already Won"

Photo by Rich Fury/Stringer

Your new victory song has officially been sealed and delivered in Kehlani's new single. The Milli Beatz-produced track is called "Already Won" and celebrates all the success that the R&B artist has achieved thus far in her career as depicted in the verses.

"I'm nominated for a Grammy, AMAs, and BET Awards/ Man, what an honor/ Never dreamed I'd do all this before/ But you can't put a worth up on my art," she sings. "That's my story/ That's my heart/ That's my soul/ F*** the fame/ Keep the glory."

Is there anything better than representing your city and making your mama proud at the same time? Kehlani is unstoppable right now and we're 100 percent here for it. Get motivated and bump the track, below.