Morning Bop: Steve Lacy's Groove Will Make Your Body Move

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Ryd" by Steve Lacy to make your commute groovy AF (go on and vibe out on the magic school bus).

While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today: