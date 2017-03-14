Morning Bop: Steve Lacy's Groove Will Make Your Body Move

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Ryd" by Steve Lacy to make your commute groovy AF (go on and vibe out on the magic school bus).
While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Zuri Marley will transport you to the islands with "Beg For It"
Come thru, queen! Get to know Zuri in this interview with i-D.
-
Solange, Kelela, Dev Hynes, Kindness & Caroline Polachek star in the new Calvin Klein campaign
How do we go about joining this musical family?
-
Sufjan Stevens' The Greatest Gift—Outtakes, Remixes, & Demos from Carrie & Lowell is streaming now on NPR's First Listen.
-
Miguel released a music video for "Remember Me (Dúo)"
This duet is the key to finding your happy place.
-
Earl Sweatshirt launched his own clothing line
Cop the entire DEATHWORLD collection here.
-
Rihanna has three covers for Vogue Paris and they're all a knockout
Honestly, why even bother with monthly issues if Rihanna isn't going to be on your cover? Everyone else should just retire!
-
Post Malone is dropping a new album on December 1
It's titled Beerbongs and Bentleys...
-
Los Angeles to host a Rest In Peep charity pop-up
All proceeds from the merchandise will go toward Lil Peep's mother, Liza Womack and the MusiCares foundation.