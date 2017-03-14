Demi Lovato Brought Danica Roem As Her Date To The AMAs

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The American Music Awards serves as a ceremony to celebrate the biggest voices in the music industry--including those who use their platforms for good. Over the years, Demi Lovato has made a point to unapologetically speak out on important issues like mental health, substance abuse, and equality. Last night, she showed her support for the LGBT community in a BIG way when she brought Virginia representative Danica Roem as her date to the AMAs.

A few weeks ago, Roem became the first ever openly transgender person to be elected to the state legislature. This arrangement was made possible through GLAAD and the LGBTQ Victory Fund as a part of the Together movement. The campaign is a call to action for "all marginalized communities to stand together."

Last year, Demi was given GLAAD's Vanguard Award for her commitment as an advocate for LGBTQ rights and anti-bullying. Both women are powerful trailblazers in the spaces that they occupy, which makes this red carpet team a perfect combo if you ask me!