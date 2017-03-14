Beanie Feldstein Is The BFF We All Deserve

Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

If you haven't already seen Lady Bird, what are you waiting for? The Greta Gerwig-directed film is a beautiful story about a free-spirited teen coming-of-age during her senior year of high school. Beanie Feldstein plays the protagonist's sweet BFF and there's no way to avoid falling in love with her. If you're a hardcore thespian, you already know that Beanie has been breaking out in the world of Broadway, too. The 24-year-old currently stars in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway alongside THE Bette Middler. Fun fact: her big brother is comedic superstar Jonah Hill!

Beanie also revealed the origins of her unique name and dished on becoming friends with Ben Platt, having women like Mindy Kaling as a fan, and how the high school version of her relates to her character in Lady Bird. Beanie also let us scroll through her Instagram feed in a round of Life In Pictures, where we learned that Adam Levine and Jack Antonoff are both family friends of hers!

Later on, we reunited Beanie with Noah Galvin and the longtime pals told us about the origins of their friendship before playing One Is Done. TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!