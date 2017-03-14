Jack Antonoff Explains His Music Collaboration Process On TRL

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff has had a busy year and it's hardly over yet. In addition to releasing the synth-pop band's sophomore album Gone Now this past June, he had time to write and produce a bunch of new songs on the latest albums with some of our favorite artists including Lorde, St. Vincent and Taylor Swift. A few weeks ago, Jack dropped an MTV Unplugged album with live audio from his special performance at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ.

The 33-year-old came to the TRL studio straight from soundcheck for his sold-out headlining show at Terminal 5, and there were LOTS of things to catch up on. Jack filled us in on everything we wanted to know from touring with his literal childhood bedroom and collaborating with Taylor Swift on reputation to the significance of MTV Unplugged and how it changed his life. In the spirit of giving, Jack also had a pair of concert tickets up for grabs for the official TRL Lottery.

