Noah Galvin Talks About Coming Full Circle With Dear Evan Hansen On TRL

Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

Noah Galvin is making his big Broadway debut in the TONY Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. The 23-year-old is practically our next door neighbor—The Music Box Theatre is super close to the TRL studio—so it was only a matter of time before he stopped by the show to dish about taking on the iconic character previously played by his friend Ben Platt, and how the role became a full-circle moment for him.

In order to prep for the grueling task of performing six days a week, Noah said that he's been cutting back on over indulging in all things. Similar to Platt, the actor hopes to continue the tradition of having a dance party with the cast before the show. Before he made his grand exit, Beanie Feldman joined him on stage to play One Is Done.

