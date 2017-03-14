Gabbie Hanna Is The Best Love Doctor You'll Ever Have

Michael Greenberg/MTV

It's been a minute since Gabbie Hanna graced the TRL studio with her presence, so my fave hosts were beyond thankful when our brand new love doctor came through. While she was out of town, Gabbie went to the Backstreet Boys concert with Liza Koshy, leaving me EXTREMELY jealous at these two having the best time ever. Gabbie also announced that she's gearing up for the release of her next single called "Satellite" and even gave us a LIVE PREVIEW. Can't wait until it drops!

Since Gabbie is really great at giving people advice she decided to lend her services to some fans in need. One by one, the guests made their way into Gabbie's in-studio office to spill the beans about their dating and relationship woes. DC Young Fly was the last patient to step in for some much-needed advice about how to make up for missing his girlfriend's birthday—no surprise that Gabbie came up with the perfect solution to solve his problem!

