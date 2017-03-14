Morning Bop: Charli XCX Mornings Are Always A Rager

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "3am (Pull Up)" by Charli XCX featuring MØ because nothing gets us going faster than this mighty bop machine.
While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
BADBADNOTGOOD upgrades "Cashmere" with Flockey Ocscor
This stunning visual will move you deeply.
Sevdaliza drops a video for "Hear My Pain Heal"
The Ian Pons Jewell-directed visual is a beautiful nightmare.
Rihanna works her cover magic again for the winter issue of DAZED
I am speechless once again!!! If you haven't already, vote for your favorite RiRi cover of ALL TIME.
Channing Tatum stars in P!nk's "Beautiful Trauma" video
Beware of the housewives!
N.E.R.D. has announced the release date for their next album
NO_ONE EVER REALLY DIES drops on December 15.
The Marías release a visual for "Only In My Dreams"
How do I go about getting this winter wonderland wardrobe? (Also, please transport me to a beach ASAP.)
Louis The Child teams up with Ashe in "Right To It"
Wes Anderson is shook.
Yung Lean has "Metallic Intuition"
If you don't like blood, don't click this!