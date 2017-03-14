The Drop, Week 8: Björk & Sufjan Stevens Are All You Need In This World

Here's why Thursday is low-key the best day of the week: Before the weekend hits, there's always an outpouring of album releases on Friday. So, if you're like us, then you're staying up tonight to get that first glorious listen when your new faves drop right at midnight. If you're also hunting for fresh new sounds, scroll down and get familiar with both of the artists on our list in the roundup, below.
Björk- utopia
You know that the fate of the universe has been restored when Björk decides to release new music. The Icelandic singer's ninth album is a fortress of radiance and positivity during this dark time that we are currently living through. Every track buzzes with energy, hope, and the will to carry on.
Sufjan Stevens- The Greatest Gift
Even though this project is considered as a mixtape, it's still a notable piece of art. The Greatest Gift is a collection of remixes, outtakes, and unreleased tracks that will give you an even deeper understanding of one of the most inquisitive songwriters of our generation. Sufjan, you are the greatest gift of all.