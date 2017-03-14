VOTE: What Is Rihanna's Most Iconic Magazine Cover Of All Time?

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2017 has been a BIG year for Rihanna: she launched her own cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, which TIME named as one of the 25 Best Inventions of 2017. She also hosted her FOURTH Fenty Puma presentation at NYFW, and was honored with Harvard University's Humanitarian of the Year award. Next year, she's destined to accomplish bigger and better things as the host of the Met Gala and beyond.

The global pop star is having a HUGE moment in pop culture right now and the fashion industry has finally given her due notice. This year alone, Rihanna was the cover star for SIX different publications. I spent a solid TWO HOURS going through RiRi's entire catalogue and pulled 62 covers from the most major publications that she was on starting in 2011. Take the poll and help determine Rihanna's most iconic cover of all time!