Sofia Carson Opens Up About The "Ins And Outs" Of Her Career

Michael Greenberg/MTV

Anyone who keeps tabs on Disney is very familiar with Sofia Carson, the 24-year-old currently starring as Evie in Descendants. As fate would have it, she hung out with our correspondent Liza Koshy at VidCon a few months ago, and finally graced the TRL fam with her presence on today's show.

During a round of First/Last with Tamara Dhia, fans found out about Sofia's favorite Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran tunes (she's a sucker for a ballad), having her first kiss at prom when she was 18, and getting starstruck by Jennifer Lopez. Sofia also talked about writing her latest single "Ins And Outs" with Julia Michaels, and how it's about the strength of vulnerability. Watch it all go down in the video, below.

TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!