I Just Found Out That Joe Keery Is In A Rock Band And I Am Not OK

Photo by Kristina Pedersen

Ever since Stranger Things premiered on Netflix last year, I've been a fan of everything about the show EXCEPT Steve Harrington. It took me a LONG time to see the appeal of Hawkins High School's resident hottie, but all of that changed in season two when Joe Keery completely ditched the outdated jock persona and grew a pair. To boot, GQ published an interview with Joe Keery last month and I couldn't stop DROOLING; suddenly, I was consumed by this ridiculous urge to run my fingers through his gorgeous head of hair and call him a biscuit. After scrolling through his Instagram one too many times, I realized that a crush was starting to develop.

This afternoon, I was minding my own business until I stumbled upon this video of Joe and Gaten Matarazzo commenting on Stranger Things-related searches on Google. At some point, Joe mentions that he's in a band and every fiber of my being ignited. The Chicago-based six-piece is called Post Animal and they've released two projects so far: Post Animal Perform the Most Curious Water Activities and The Garden Series. Their sound gives me major Tame Impala vibes and I'm super impressed. Back in May, Post Animal dropped a groovy tune called "Special Moment."

Obviously, Joe had to take a break because of "work obligations" like Stranger Things and other film projects currently in post-production, but he confirmed that he is still actively writing music with the band (where he plays guitar), so there's hope that we can catch him on tour someday. For now, this gives me plenty of time to listen to as much Post Animal as possible and taping this ICONIC portrait to my bedroom wall:

Oh, and in case you weren't already aware, Finn Wolfhard's band Calpurnia recently signed to Royal Mountain Records. NBD.