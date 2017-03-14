Jason Mitchell Credits His Grandfather As The Inspiration For His Mudbound Role

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Back in 2015, Jason Mitchell got his big break in Hollywood with his portrayal of Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton. Now, the actor is starring in the Dee Rees-directed film Mudbound, which he dropped by TRL to discuss. Being a black man is nothing new to Jason, but he tapped deeper into the mindset of his character by thinking about his grandfather and how he served in the Korean War. While he was on the show, he also talked about partying with Lil Uzi Vert and meeting Mary J. Blige.

After DC Young Fly revealed his hilarious audition tape for Straight Outta Compton, he probed Jason about how to escape social situations in a new game called Get Out Of It. Mudbound is available to stream now on Netflix. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!