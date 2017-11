Michael G/Getty Images/MTV

During the late '90s, Harlem rap group Dipset was all the rage, and as the group recently reunited for a string of new shows, groupmates Juelz Santana, Jim Jones and Freekey Zekey stopped by the TRL studio to discuss the big reunion, their latest single, and the petition for Dipset's national anthem. After that, the crew handed off a pair of concert tickets to the winner of the TRL Lottery.