Morning Bop: Throwback Thursday Thanksgiving Edition With Fall Out Boy

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Thnks fr th Mmrs" by Fall Out Boy because it's got all of the energy to get you pumped for Thanksgiving dinner!
While you crank that up, here are nine trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Listen to Thunder Jackson's debut single "Guilty Party"
The Oklahoma-bred artist has our attention with this nostalgic tune.
Frank Ocean is 032c's cover star for the winter issue
Those shorts are ICONIC!!! Order the issue here.
Beyoncé blessed us with holiday merch
'Tis the season!
Post Malone is a sword master in his music video for "rockstar"
Warning: Do NOT watch this video before you eat. You're welcome.
Lil Peep's videographer made a touching tribute video to the late rapper
RIPeep DAZED has unleashed Rihanna's cover story
Read it and weep right here.
Zack Villere will make you cry with "The Fort"
My heart is about to burst, but I'm fine!
Mick Jenkins returns with or more; the anxious
The Chicago rapper has shared a new project following 2016's The Healing Component.
Migos to release Culture 2 in January
2018, I am ready for you. Get all the details from Billboard.
Eyedress's "Manila Ice" video will give you chills
The Filipino artist's latest visual is a commentary on the state of politics in the Philippines.