Justina Valentine & Chico Bean Brought The Flavor To TRL's Friendsgiving

Bennett Raglin/MTV/Getty Images

You would think that the Wild N Out cast is more of the dine and dash type, but Justina Valentine and Chico Bean were perfect guests at TRL's Friendsgiving. Nick Cannon hosted the gathering so the stars were sort of on their best behavior, at least leading up to the grace. During the show, the conversation at the table got heated when DC Young Fly asked Justina to share her opinion on some of the negative responses regarding the title of her latest mixtape, FEMINEM.

"When I think about being an entertainer, if there's no risk there's no reward," she said. "If you're worried about people criticizing you, you can't even be in this industry... people are going to hate you no matter what you do."

Justina went on to explain how Eminem is one of her biggest inspirations as a rapper so the title was in no way a diss to him, and then talked about some of her favorite guests on the upcoming season of Wild N' Out. Chico Bean shut down the show with another TRL Lottery and the winner went ham when he found out that his prize was an Xbox One. Wild N' Outis officially back with new episodes November 30 at 11:30pm ET.

