Jordan Fisher Danced His Way Into Our Hearts on TRL

Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

In time for Thanksgiving, Jordan Fisher rolled through in a cozy sweater looking like a total SNACK and maybe that was a bit much but I needed somewhere to talk about it! The 23-year-old stole everyone's hearts over the past few months when he competed and was crowned CHAMPION of the 25th season of Dancing With The Stars. If you knew him before that, it's likely from his Broadway debut in Hamilton, NBD!

So during the show, Jordan reflected on the whirlwind experience of winning Dancing With The Stars (including getting ZERO sleep since 6:00AM YESTERDAY on his victory tour). After that, he brought out his BFF Olivia Holt—they've been homies for the past 11 years—to play Master Tweet Theater with him.

Jordan closed out the show with a performance of his latest single "Mess". If you're dying to hear more (and I KNOW that you are), stream his debut self-titled EP that dropped in 2016. Watch everyone in the crowd lose their chill in the video, below.

TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!