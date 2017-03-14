Chicago Tribune/Getty Images

Turn Up At The Thanksgiving Table With This "Thank Me Later" Playlist

Not your traditional tunes for Turkey Day

I feel a lot of ways about the very messed-up history behind Thanksgiving, but it's hard not to appreciate a moment to be around great family and good food. And since they say that music is food for the soul, so what better way to celebrate today than with a tasty playlist? Here are 14 songs that remind me of what Thanksgiving is all about—food, family, and being thankful for everything you've got. Also, maybe this wouldn't be as tricky if there were Thanksgiving soundtracks? Hoping Chance the Rapper is secretly working on this. Till then? Gobble up, y'all.

  • "Keep The Family Close"- Drake

    This song is so dramatic, it reminds me of the opening number in a musical. Thanksgiving is all about family so keep 'em close y'all.

  • "Thnks fr th Mmrs"- Fall Out Boy

    Another year, another story to tell at the next family function.

  • "Blessings"- Chance The Rapper feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Anderson .Paak, Raury and BJ THe Chicago Kid

    Crank this up right before your grandfather says grace.

  • "Sweet November"- SZA

    More like sweet potatoes, am I right?!

  • "Blessed"- Daniel Caesar

    "Yes, I'm a mess, but I'm blessed to be stuck with you..." Say no more!

  • "Taste"- Rhye

    Me staring at the sweet potato pie baking in the oven.

  • "Take Me Apart"- Kelela

    I dedicate this song to the turkey that I am about to destroy with my bare hands.

  • "Hot Knife"- Fiona Apple

    Is that the drum beating or my stomach growling?

  • "The Look (Koreless remix)"- Jacques Greene

    Tfw the idis kicks in.

  • "No Matter Where We Go"- Whitney

    After you've taken a long nap from all your feasting, go for a walk around the block with your loved ones.

  • "Thank U"- Alanis Morissette

    You heard her!

  • "For the Widows in Paradise, for the Fatherless in Ypsilanti"- Sufjan Stevens

    This is as close to a prayer as you can get.

  • "Cranes In The Sky"- Solange

    Is it a crane in the sky or a turkey being lowered into the deep fryer?

  • "Thank You"- Blood Orange

    Amen.