Chicago Tribune/Getty Images

Not your traditional tunes for Turkey Day

Turn Up At The Thanksgiving Table With This "Thank Me Later" Playlist

I feel a lot of ways about the very messed-up history behind Thanksgiving, but it's hard not to appreciate a moment to be around great family and good food. And since they say that music is food for the soul, so what better way to celebrate today than with a tasty playlist? Here are 14 songs that remind me of what Thanksgiving is all about—food, family, and being thankful for everything you've got. Also, maybe this wouldn't be as tricky if there were Thanksgiving soundtracks? Hoping Chance the Rapper is secretly working on this. Till then? Gobble up, y'all.