Turn Up At The Thanksgiving Table With This "Thank Me Later" Playlist

I feel a lot of ways about the very messed-up history behind Thanksgiving, but it's hard not to appreciate a moment to be around great family and good food. And since they say that music is food for the soul, so what better way to celebrate today than with a tasty playlist? Here are 14 songs that remind me of what Thanksgiving is all about—food, family, and being thankful for everything you've got. Also, maybe this wouldn't be as tricky if there were Thanksgiving soundtracks? Hoping Chance the Rapper is secretly working on this. Till then? Gobble up, y'all.
-
"Keep The Family Close"- Drake
This song is so dramatic, it reminds me of the opening number in a musical. Thanksgiving is all about family so keep 'em close y'all.
-
"Thnks fr th Mmrs"- Fall Out Boy
Another year, another story to tell at the next family function.
-
"Blessings"- Chance The Rapper feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Anderson .Paak, Raury and BJ THe Chicago Kid
Crank this up right before your grandfather says grace.
-
"Sweet November"- SZA
More like sweet potatoes, am I right?!
-
"Blessed"- Daniel Caesar
"Yes, I'm a mess, but I'm blessed to be stuck with you..." Say no more!
-
"Taste"- Rhye
Me staring at the sweet potato pie baking in the oven.
-
"Take Me Apart"- Kelela
I dedicate this song to the turkey that I am about to destroy with my bare hands.
-
"Hot Knife"- Fiona Apple
Is that the drum beating or my stomach growling?
-
"The Look (Koreless remix)"- Jacques Greene
Tfw the idis kicks in.
-
"No Matter Where We Go"- Whitney
After you've taken a long nap from all your feasting, go for a walk around the block with your loved ones.
-
"Thank U"- Alanis Morissette
You heard her!
-
"For the Widows in Paradise, for the Fatherless in Ypsilanti"- Sufjan Stevens
This is as close to a prayer as you can get.
-
"Cranes In The Sky"- Solange
Is it a crane in the sky or a turkey being lowered into the deep fryer?
-
"Thank You"- Blood Orange
Amen.