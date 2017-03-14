Olivia Holt Shined Her Star Power On TRL

Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

If you weren't already aware, Olivia Holt is about to blow up. She's been getting A LOT of attention for her single "Generous"—which has been streamed more than 1.7 million times on Spotify by the way—and after breaking out on Disney Channel, she's taking over the Marvel universe on Cloak & Dagger. During her visit to the studio, Olivia played Master Tweet Theater with Jordan Fisher and served the evilest villain we've ever seen.

Later on, Olivia hopped on stage with Matt Rife to talk about being a fan of Marvel, touring with Forever In Your Mind, and how she manages to balance so many talents. When asked to show off one of her secret talents, Olivia decided to do a handstand... in HEELS! After that, she gave a fan a pair of VIP tickets to Jingle Ball. Watch it all go down in the video, below.

