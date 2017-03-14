Safaree Samuels Is Thriving, But Still Misses Nicki Minaj

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Safaree Samuels has been getting a lot of love lately from VH1's Scared Famous, so it was crucial that he come to TRL to tell everyone what's really been going down in that freaky haunted house. The Brooklyn rapper rolled through the TRL studio with a massive shoe cake to present host and birthday girl Tamara Dhia before getting down to business. After he briefly discussed his fur coat obsession and upcoming mixtape, Safaree opened up about his feelings for Nicki Minaj. It's no surprise that he misses her--they've had quite a long history. He also talked about what's been going on with Scared Famous and being numb toward all his haters. Before he bounced, Safaree gave a coat from his collection to the winner of the TRL Lottery.