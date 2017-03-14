Morning Bop: Sabrina Claudio Will Have You Floating On A Cloud All Weekend Long

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Belong To You" by Sabrina Claudio because baby, it's cold outside, but your heart doesn't need to be!
While you crank that up, here are three trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Sufjan Stevens blesses us with a crafty video for "The Greatest Gift"
I've never been more thankful for a human being in my entire life.
Anna of the North's Anna Lotterud is launching her own clothing line
The Norwegian artist has officially broken into the fashion world with a pastel-hued collection of basics fit for the winter. Get all the details from the designer over at Vogue.
Rae Sremmurd has teamed up with PacSun on a capsule collection
Cop all the clothes right here.