Morning Bop: Add A Splash Of Norwegian Pop To Your Coffee With Anna Of The North

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Us" by Anna of the North because love always wins in the end.
While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
BTS finally shared the video for Steve Aoki's remix of "MIC Drop"
It's everything you wanted and more!!!
Frank Ocean is selling Endless merch for 24 hours
FINALLY!!! Cop it while you can at https://blonded.co/.
DRAM dropped a surprise mixtape
Ring in the holidays to the jolly sounds of the #1HappyHoliday EP!
JAY-Z unveils videos for “Legacy,” “Smile” and “Marcy Me”
The visuals were directed by Miles Jay and the Safdie brothers. Obviously, they can only be viewed on TIDAL.
Glassjaw returns with "shira"
The Long Island-bred post-hardcore band will release Material Control, its first new album in 15 years, on December 1.
OK Go gets hyperactive in their "Obsession" video
The band that brought you "Here It Goes" again in 2009 is still going on strong.