Jessie Reyez Shows TRL What It Means To Be Your Own "Gatekeeper"

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Toronto-based artist Jessie Reyez has been on everyone's radar since she dropped her breakout single "Figures" last year. Since then, the Colombian singer-songwriter has continued to climb her way to the top of the mainstream with her Kiddo EP that had everyone talking. So naturally, we had to invite our new fave over to TRL!

During her appearance, Jessie opened up about "jumping head first" into her music career, reminisced on her hustling days when she used to pass out mixtapes at the club, and told us about how her collaboration with Calvin Harris came to be. After playing a quick round of One Is Done, Jessie closed out the show with a performance of her clap back track "Gatekeeper."

Following the set, she talked about the inspiration behind the song, the reactions to her speaking out about men abusing their power in the industry, and how she overcomes her demons. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!