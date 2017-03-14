Watch Vic Mensa's Powerful Performance Of "We Could Be Free"

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

As is always the case, Vic Mensa, has a LOT going on. This year, the Chicago rapper finally released his debut album The Autobiography on Roc Nation on top of being the face of the campaign for UGG's mens line last year, being out on the front lines protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock and other important causes, AND rolling with JAY Z on his 4:44 tour, which kicked off in Brooklyn, NY last night. That said, it's an honor that the 24-year-old found time to drop into the TRL studio to treat his fans to a special performance of his protest anthem "We Could Be Free."

After Vic moved the crowd, he met up with DC Young Fly to fill everyone in on his latest developments. During their chat, Vic talked about how JAY-Z helped him shape the arc of his album, what it's like being on the road with one of his mentors, and reflected on collaborating with some of his biggest inspirations like Pharrell Williams. He also confirmed that he's been in the studio with Chance The Rapper, so a project could be in the works. After that, he put his freestyle skills to the test in Spit Like Vic.

