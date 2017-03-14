Nick Robinson Is About To Be Your New Fave Dramedy Star

Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

If you loved Moonlight and Call Me By Your Name, chances are solid that you're going to fall head over heels for Love, Simon. The Greg Berlanti-directed film is an adaptation of Becky Albertalli's 2015 book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda which is another coming-of-age narrative that revolves around a teenage boy who is in the closet and falling for his anonymous online pen pal. Today, TRL hosted the world premiere of the official trailer for the movie which you can feast your eyes on RIGHT NOW.

During the show, Nick Robinson called in from Seattle on Skype to tell us more about his character and the significance of being a part of this film. Love, Simon is out in theaters on March 16, 2018. Watch the interview and trailer in the video, below.

TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!