Floribama Shore Got Buck In The TRL Studio

Michael G/Getty Images/MTV

Floribama Shore officially premieres TONIGHT, so what better way to kick off the special occasion than on TRL? The wild cast came to the studio all the way from Panama City Beach to the Big Apple. During their visit, Matt Rife talked to the squad about the craziest night of filming, their roles for family dinners, and the official Floribama Shore slogan. (Hint: It's a triple B equation.)

Later on, we had the cast members team up to play Secret Questions. Watch it go down in the video, below. Floribama Shore premieres on MTV tonight at 10:00pm ET. TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!