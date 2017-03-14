Watch T.I. & The Hustle Gang Perform "Friends" On TRL

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

T.I. has been kickin' it since 1999, but time hasn't stopped him from staying at the top of the entertainment industry in both music and film. This year, the rap legend is expected to drop his 11th studio album The Dime Trap. He's also starring in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp film which is slated for a 2018 release. Today, T.I. and the Hustle Gang dropped by TRL to school everyone on the importance of maintaining individuality and awareness in the industry, and how they go about guiding everyone in the crew.

Things really got heated when T.I. faced off against Big Boi once again, but this time in Rock, Paper, Scissors. After the ultimate ATL showdown, T.I. and the Hustle Gang closed out the show with a performance of their latest single "Friends." Afterward, the crew regrouped to discuss the origins of the track with Tamara Dhia. Watch it go down in the video, below.

