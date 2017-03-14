Photo courtesy of deantrbl/Facebook

Morning Bop: DEAN Days Are Just Getting Started

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Love" by DEAN featuring Syd because why wait until the afternoon to indulge in a little delight?

While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Grammy nominations have officially arrived

    Congrats to Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, Bruno Mrs, SZA, Julia Michaels, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Alessia Cara, and Lorde for receiving nominations! Read the entire list over at the New York Times.

  2. Timothée Chalamet thanked Cardi B and Kid Cudi in his acceptance speech at the Gotham Awards

    The Call Me By Your Name star was won the award for Breakthrough Actor and was nominated alongside THE Mary J. Blige. Since then, Cardi B tweeted that she is "honored" to have been mentioned.

  3. SZA is coming to SNL

    My prayers have officially been answered.

    4. Frank Ocean hints at the completion of another album on Tumblr
    Frank Ocean hints at the completion of another album on Tumblr

It's Frank's world and we're lucky enough to be living in it.

A fan actually hung Lorde's Melodrama in the Louvre

My hero!
  4. Kiya Lacey will cleanse your soul with "Runaway"

    In an statement to i-D, the up-and-coming R&B singer describes her latest single as a "dark and stormy" tune and I'm inclined to agree.

  5. Princess Nokia channels the '70s in her "Soul Train" video

    Whatever the decade, Destiny rocks it.

  6. Django Django unveils their new single "In Your Beat" video

    Watch the crafty video, above.