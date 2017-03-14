The Drop, Week 9: Miguel, Roy Woods, Nabihah Iqbal & More!

Miguel- War & Leisure

R&B is having a moment right now and Miguel is at the forefront of it. His latest album is still oozing with feelings of lust and love, but his focus has shifted deeper as he fully pours himself into more politically charged, emotional ballads. It's singers like Miguel who remind me that waking up on the wrong side of the bed is a choice because perception is all mental. This record also features collaborations with Travis Scott, J. Cole, and Salaam Remi so it's flames on flames on flames.