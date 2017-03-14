The Drop, Week 9: Miguel, Roy Woods, Nabihah Iqbal & More!

Here's why Thursday is low-key the best day of the week: Before the weekend hits, there's always an outpouring of album releases on Friday. So, if you're like us, then you're staying up tonight to get that first glorious listen when your new faves drop right at midnight. If you're also hunting for fresh new sounds, scroll down and get familiar with both of the artists on our list in the roundup, below.
Miguel- War & Leisure
R&B is having a moment right now and Miguel is at the forefront of it. His latest album is still oozing with feelings of lust and love, but his focus has shifted deeper as he fully pours himself into more politically charged, emotional ballads. It's singers like Miguel who remind me that waking up on the wrong side of the bed is a choice because perception is all mental. This record also features collaborations with Travis Scott, J. Cole, and Salaam Remi so it's flames on flames on flames.
Roy Woods- Say Less
At last, the OVO signee has finally dropped his highly anticipated debut album on Drake's legendary label. This moment has been about two years in the making, but it was 100 percent worth the wait because Roy Woods delivered in full.
Nabihah Iqbal- Weighing of the Heart
This DJ, producer, and NTS radio host will take your mind to a chiller state with her debut album. These dreamy instrumental tunes capture universal feelings and conditions of the human psyche. There's no way you won't get hooked.
EVA- Evergreen EP
Need more bops in your life? Look no further, this EP is loaded with 'em. Toronto is clearly doing something right because the artists that come from this city are talented AF.
Onyx Collective- Lower East Suite Part Two EP
Your favorite DIY jazz ensemble has blessed us with another project before the year officially comes to a close. The group describes their latest EP is described as an "archival scrapbook, a captured live moment of the band's history."