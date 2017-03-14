Morning Bop: Daydream Away With Lana Del Rey

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Video Games" by Lana Del Rey because daydreaming is good for the soul.
While you crank that up, here are 13 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Listen to ASIATICA's debut single "Hide In Me"
Steve Lacy's little sister is a musical prodigy.
Starrah & Diplo made the cutest video for "Zoo"
Another power collab in the books.
Daniel Caesar shares a visual for "Freudian"
It's fine, I'm just suffering from heartburn.
Ryan Hemsworth dropped a new K-R&B mix
The Canadian producer is kicking off his Asian tour next month.
Malia and Syd make pure magic on "Dirty Laundry"
Chances that you didn't hear this collab until right now are probably pretty high so I'm sharing it anyway.
Layla Hendryx's "Rain or Snow" is an anthem for an ice princess
Portland is in the house.
Kilo Kish shares her new spread for Kinfolk Magazine
The latest issue is available on newsstands now!
UNIIQU3 and Yungkiidd team up on "TRUNK"
Can more people throw dance parties at auto shops please?
Palm gets groovy on "God Milk"
The vibrant track is featured on the band's forthcoming album Rock Island due out on February 9 via Carpark Records.
Worriers released a video for “The Possibility”
Can you feel all the angst coming from New Jersey?
Makeness's "Day Old Death" video is a quick road trip
The Scottish producer's latest single is fresh off his forthcoming debut album which is slated to drop in 2018.
Eminem announced the release date for his next album
Revival officially drops on December 15.
Austin Mahone and CODEKO get TK in "Say Hi"
Hellooooooooooo.