FKA Twigs Just Dropped The Second Issue Of AVANTgarden

Photo by David Uzochukwu

Last month, FKA twigs launched her own magazine, AVANTgarden. The digizine lives on her Instagram page and serves as a culmination of twigs' "experiences and exploration of the self" while also providing "a platform for collaboration throughout the worlds of music, art, fashion and beyond." The theme for her first issue was "ROOTS. SHOCK. BEAUTY.", and it explored a variety of braided hair styles. Today, the multi-hyphenated artist (and queen of my heart) has unveiled the second installment, titled "Dream Warrior." Once again, twigs has teamed up with David Ozochukwu, Matthew Josephs, and Suzannah Pettigrew to execute her creative vision in the form of a 10-page spread that also includes an original poem.

Additionally, twigs has released a brand-new collection of merchandise on her web store to accompany the zine. "I've always worn my mother's silk PJs on stage from my very first tour, but they wore out so I wanted to make some of my own," she said in a press release. "I'm also obsessed with sets and bold prints and, through my exploration of mysticism, I created symbols that protect and invite otherworldly creatures to assist those who wear the sets in their everyday lives. More than anything I wanted people who wear the PJs out into the world to know they know that they look the bomb, even in sleepwear, cause that's just how they roll."

I'm still patiently waiting for the follow-up to 2014's LP1, but for now at least I can distract myself with the latest issue of AVANTgarden. Read the beautiful masterpiece in all its glory via the post, below.