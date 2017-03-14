Big Boi Steps Into The TRL Studio Fresh Off A Grammy Nomination

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Any Outkast fan should be familiar with Big Boi, who made his return to TRL today in grand fashion. After the legendary hip-hop duo took a hiatus in 2007, the rapper continued to thrive as a solo artist—dropping his banger-filled album Boomiverse earlier this year—while dabbling in film and television on the side, including landing a part in the upcoming third season of the HBO comedy animals. As you can see, there's a lot of ground to cover here, but we took care of all that when Big Boi came thru.

During his appearance, Big Boi shared his thoughts on being nominated for the 2018 Grammy Awards, the new wave of rap in Atlanta, and his upcoming animated series Hotlanta Waxxx. Obviously, Tamara Dhia probed Big Boi about coming to the studio during Outkast's peak as well which he was happy to re-live. Before he bounced, Big Boi played Rock, Paper, Scissors against T.I., which was a thing I did not know I needed until now. Don't take my word for it: watch for yourself in the video, below.

