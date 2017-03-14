Miguel Has Love For Everyone On TRL

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

This week, Miguel is slated to drop his fourth album War & Leisure and send me into full-on hibernation mode as cuffing season hits its peak. The R&B star is the definition of love and lust, but his newer material crosses over into political territory. All week long, Miguel has been hosting private listening parties with his fans, and his visit to TRL was no different. While he was on the show, Miguel talked about his Mexican heritage, diversity in the music industry, the process behind War & Leisure, and his musical relationship with J. Cole.

After Miguel played a quick round of First/Last with Amy Pham, he ended the show with a sensational performance of his latest single "Pineapple Skies". The track has been streamed more than 2.4 million times on Spotify (and all of those plays can be credited to me and my mom). Re-live the glorious moment in the video, below.

TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!