Anthony Ramos Says Working With Spike Lee Was A Pressure-Free Zone

Any sane person that's been binge-watching Spike Lee's new Netflix dramedy She's Gotta Have It is most likely rooting for Mars Blackmon. The dynamic, over-the-top character is played by Brooklyn native Anthony Ramos, but this isn't his first rodeo in the spotlight. Before this dope part fell into the actor's lap, the 26-year-old was making a name for himself on Broadway alongside Lin Manuel-Miranda in Hamilton. Obviously, TRL had to book this star before he officially blows up.

DC Young Fly brought Anthony out to talk about returning to his Brooklyn roots for She's Gotta Have It and what it was like playing Spike Lee's character as well as his experience working with Millie Bobby Brown for the upcoming Godzilla: King of Monsters film. He also opened up about the story behind his forthcoming Freedom EP which comes out in January 2018. Anthony is hosting a special showcase at Rough Trade NYC to celebrate the release so, cop tickets NOW.

