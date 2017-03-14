Photo by Asher Klaven

Morning Bop: Discovering Post Animal Is Still A Very "Special Moment"

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Special Moment" by Post Animal because I still can't stop thinking about Joe Keery without bursting into tears.

While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Leyya is all about the colors in "Drumsolo"

    The Austrian duo is officially dropping their Sauna album on January 26, 2018.

  2. Solange's TRUE EP turned five

    Yes, I am crying a river.

  3. Gaten Matarazzo is in a band called Work In Progress

    At this point, I think the whole Stranger Things cast should join forces and become a supergroup.

  4. SZA's reaction to being nominated for the Grammy's fills my heart with joy

    Nobody deserves this more tbh!

  5. Florence Welch is releasing a book

    Useless Magic officially comes out on July 5, 2018 via Fig Tree.

  6. Sam Smith puts on a show in his "One Last Song" video

    The world is truly his stage.

  7. Ed Sheeran has a collab with Beyoncé on the way

    I don't know how to feel about the fact that this remix exists.

  8. Moaning unveil a moody, monochrome visual for "Don't Go"

    The Los Angeles-based trio will release its debut self-titled album on March 2, 2018 via Sub Pop Records.

  9. Triathalon goes super lo-fi for the "Couch" video

    Get your fresh dose of groovy vibes right here.