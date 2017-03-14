Morning Bop: Discovering Post Animal Is Still A Very "Special Moment"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Special Moment" by Post Animal because I still can't stop thinking about Joe Keery without bursting into tears.
Here are eight trending news stories:
Leyya is all about the colors in "Drumsolo"
The Austrian duo is officially dropping their Sauna album on January 26, 2018.
Solange's TRUE EP turned five
Yes, I am crying a river.
Gaten Matarazzo is in a band called Work In Progress
At this point, I think the whole Stranger Things cast should join forces and become a supergroup.
SZA's reaction to being nominated for the Grammy's fills my heart with joy
Nobody deserves this more tbh!
Florence Welch is releasing a book
Useless Magic officially comes out on July 5, 2018 via Fig Tree.
Sam Smith puts on a show in his "One Last Song" video
The world is truly his stage.
Ed Sheeran has a collab with Beyoncé on the way
I don't know how to feel about the fact that this remix exists.
Moaning unveil a moody, monochrome visual for "Don't Go"
The Los Angeles-based trio will release its debut self-titled album on March 2, 2018 via Sub Pop Records.
Triathalon goes super lo-fi for the "Couch" video
Get your fresh dose of groovy vibes right here.