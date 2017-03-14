Morning Bop: May Your Day Be As Bright As "Pineapple Skies"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Pineapple Skies" by Miguel because the weekend is here at last so quit worrying so much!
While you crank that up, here are 12 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Deem Spencer goes in on "birds bees"
The New York rapper keeps things lowkey on his latest Sixpress-produced track.
Billboard has named Solange as the recipient of the Impact Award
QUEEEEEEEEEN. Billboard's Women In Music Awards show was lit AF.
Miguel returns to his roots in his "Now" video
War & Leisure is out RIGHT NOW!!!
Rihanna criticized using inclusivity as a marketing tool in a DM to a fan
Your fave wouldn't even dare.
The xx give us a glimpse into their life on the road in Berlin
The Sylvie Weber-directed short film documents the bond between the band and their fans during the I See You tour.
Empress Of and DJDS covering Lana Del Rey's "Love" is EVERYTHING
Seriously, who needs a man for anything?
Kehlani confirms that she has a song on Cardi B's debut album
I NEED THIS COLLAB IN MY LIFE RIGHT NOW.
Selena Gomez is Billboard's Woman Of The Year
Welcome back to the top, girl.
St. Vincent's "Pills" video is finally on YouTube
Annie Clark is my hero.
Halsey and G-Eazy's put their love on blast in "Him & I"
They're trying to be music industry's next Bonnie and Clyde.
Dirty Projectors get cinematic for their "Up In Hudson" video
The Encyclopedia Pictura-directed visual shows the beautiful mess of couples going their separate ways.
Petit Biscuit releases a video for "Waterfall"
The Panama-assisted single is featured on the producer's debut album.
Cardi B links up with Juicy J on "Kamasutra"
Warning: This single is NSFW. Definitely don't play it in front of your parents.