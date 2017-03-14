Aux Cord: The Ultimate December Pop Playlist

"Distraction"- Kehlani

Kehlani’s “Distraction” is a slow r&b bop about finding a casual romantic connection that can serve as a distraction for the time being but doesn’t turn into something serious that will actually distract from her work and goals. What really impresses me about this song is how gender neutral the track is. Anyone can relate to it, although Kehlani herself says she wrote the song about a girl she was seeing at the time.