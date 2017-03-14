Aux Cord: The Ultimate December Pop Playlist

Welcome to AUX CORD, TRL’s weekly playlist feature celebrating the latest and greatest in music. Each week, someone in the TRL orbit will be providing you with a completely custom playlist starring their current sonic faves. This week, TRL’s Social Media Manager, Kristen Maldonado picks nine tracks that she can't get out of her head.
-
"Distraction"- Kehlani
Kehlani’s “Distraction” is a slow r&b bop about finding a casual romantic connection that can serve as a distraction for the time being but doesn’t turn into something serious that will actually distract from her work and goals. What really impresses me about this song is how gender neutral the track is. Anyone can relate to it, although Kehlani herself says she wrote the song about a girl she was seeing at the time.
-
“Attention”- Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth’s single “Attention” definitely caught mine. The pop rock track has a beat you can’t help but sing along to as Puth tells the story of a ex who played with his emotions.
-
“Cold”- Maroon 5 feat. Future
This track will hit you right in the feels. The cool beat has a bit of a synth punch as Adam Levine croons about a lover who is pulling away from him.
-
“Weak”- AJR
New York City-based brothers AJR released their song “Weak” off their 2016 What’s Everyone Thinking EP. The song’s message about resisting old urges and habits is set to an addicting electropop vibe
-
“New Rules”- Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa’s “New Rules” has been a mainstay in my playlist all year. Not only does the tropical house bop have a great beat, but it promotes a universal message that anyone who’s trying to bounce back from a break up can connect with. The music video reiterates the story in a powerful way with a friend introducing her to these new rules and leads to Dua eventually being strong and independent enough to pass those words of wisdom on. Female empowerment FTW!
-
“Bodak Yellow”- Cardi B
Everything Cardi B touches is fire, starting with her break out hit “Bodak Yellow.” The Bronx firecracker’s empowering track shows just how far she has come and has solidified her as a boss in the rap game.
-
“Treasure”- Tori Kelly
Throwing it back to Tori Kelly’s Foreword EP from 2013, I can’t get enough of her song “Treasure.” The track, about being surprised to find a love you weren’t expecting but hope lasts forever, features her higher register and breezy, effortless vocals.
-
“Ain’t Love Strange”- Stanaj
Stanaj’s The Preview EP features four incredibly soulful pop tracks by the young artist. One of the stand outs is “Ain’t Love Strange,” a slow R&B tune about two strangers who’s love is so deep and familiar it’s like they were destined to be in a past life.
-
“Frozen”- Sabrina Claudio
Simple and absolutely stunning, “Frozen” by Sabrina Claudio is the sexy seasonal slow jam I didn’t know I needed in my life. Claudio sings about the seasons changing but time being frozen for two people in love.