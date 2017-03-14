Eva Gutowski Wants You To #FreeTheNipple At Your Holiday Function

Photo by Kristen Maldanado/MTV

It's been a minute since Eva Gutowski graced the TRL studio—according to her Instagram, she's been super busy living her best life by traveling across the globe and launching her own fashion line, NBD! In the spirit of National Day of Giving, Eva generously gave away two outfits from the latest It's All Wild collection for the TRL Lottery. After that, she and Matt Rife kicked it with the audience by the virtual, in-studio fireside and dished out some much needed advice for the holidays in a round of Q & Eva. FYI: Should you have a wardrobe malfunction, she recommends the #freethenipple approach. Watch it go down in the video, below.

