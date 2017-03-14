Dave East And His Daughter Melted Hearts On TRL

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Dave East has been steadily gaining traction since he started out back in 2012. This summer, the Nas-approved rapper dropped Paranoia: A True Story. The 13-track EP peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart. Last week, the Harlem rapper teamed up with DJ Holiday to put out a joint mixtape on Black Friday called Karma.

For his guest appearance on TRL, the crowd may not have been expecting Dave to emerge from the tunnel with his one-year-old daughter, but I would put it up there among the greatest moments in live television history. Kairi was a little angel as Tamara held her while talking to Dave about his mixtape, paying tribute to the legends that came before him, and the art of clapping back. Watch it all go down in the video, below.

