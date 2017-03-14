Photo courtesy of N.E.R.D.

N.E.R.D. & Future Keep It "1000" On Their New Collab

Earlier this month, N.E.R.D. announced its long-awaited return with the single "Lemon" featuring Rihanna. The accompanying music video went viral in no time and sparked the #LemonDanceChallenge dance off.

Today, the trio has released another track off their forthcoming full-length album No_One Ever Really Dies. The Future-assisted single is called "1000" and naturally covers the lifestyle of a big spender. N.E.R.D. also collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, André 3000, Gucci Mane, M.I.A., Wale and Ed Sheeran on the album. No_One Ever Really Dies officially drops on December 15.

Stream the entire song below.