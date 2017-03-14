The Dolan Twins Just Ruined Pizza For All Of Us

Photo by Michael/Getty Images/MTV

For their latest appearance on TRL, the Dolan twins rolled through in a gigantic trench coat that reminded me of that one character in BoJack Horseman. All month long, the boys have been participating in No Shave November and recently dyed their facial hair Christmas colors which I had A LOT of questions about before they shaved each others' beards off ON LIVE TELEVISION.

After that, the Dolans faced off for the grossest pizza topping tasting I have ever seen in my entire life. It was pretty repulsive and I seriously don't know how they were able to stomach those slices because they were covered in BUGS. There were hornets, grasshoppers, and ants EVERYWHERE, and while the two bros chowed down, Grayson literally swallowed his pride and ate his way to victory while I completely lost my appetite. Watch all the insanity in the video, below.

