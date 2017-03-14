Jake Miller Reunites With Matt Rife On TRL

Photo by Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

For the past three years, Jake Miller has been winning over fans with his punchy combo of singing and rapping. Back in June, the 25-year-old released his 2:00am in LA EP. Today, Jake made his TRL debut with a performance of "Can't Help Myself". The single has been streamed more than 1.7 million times on Spotify.

After opening the show, Jake reconnected with his BFF Matt Rife and the two got to reminisce about the first time they met. He also opened up about breaking up with his label to go the independent artist route.

The reunion continued when Tamara Dhia challenged the guys to a round of Know Your Bro. Next year, Jake will be embarking on his headlining Hit and Run Tour. Tickets will be available to purchase on December 1.

TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!