Ashanti Might Hold The Record For Most TRL Visits Of All Time

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

During the 2000s, I was sort of obsessed with Ashanti. "What's Love" was one of the most romantic duets I'd ever heard and at the time, she and Fat Joe really did answer all of my premature questions about love. Ashanti hasn't released a full-length album since 2014's Braveheart, but earlier this month she dropped a brand-new single called "Say Less." The track features Ty Dolla $ign and it will definitely spark the fire of your desire this winter.

Ashanti is gearing up for a MAJOR comeback which means that there's no better day for her to re-visit TRL for a record 18th time. During her guest appearance, Ashanti talked about some of her fondest memories on the show, linking up with Ty Dolla $ign, and getting into it with Joe Budden on Everyday Struggle. Ashanti also made a call-to-action to stop criticizing women for the actions of others based on their clothing. After listing off all of Ashanti's accomplishments, DC Young Fly asked her about how she became such a boss, touring with Ja Rule, and other lessons she's learned throughout her career.

