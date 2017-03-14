LOLAWOLF Officially Returns With "Baby I'm Dyin'"

I've been a fan of Zoë Kravitz for as long as I can remember—from music to modeling and acting, I've followed all of her projects like clockwork. Today, her electro-R&B band LOLAWOLF has finally resurfaced with a chill new single called "Baby I'm Dyin'" and an accompanying music video that really locks down the vibe. As expected, Zoë stars in the dreamy visual, but you'll also recognize some faded, familiar faces like her current beau Karl Glusman.

In a press release, director Max Basch described the video as a celebration of "the culture of diversity and freedom of expression" as well as "youth, counter-cultures and all the colors and flavors of what makes NYC a home to be proud of." This track marks the first single off LOLAWOLF's forthcoming album, expected to drop in early 2018.

Bounce around the scenes of Zoë's vibrant version of the Big Apple from Brooklyn to Manhattan in the video, below.