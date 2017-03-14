In Real Life Debuts New Single "Tattoo" Live On TRL

Photo by Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

In Real Life recently popped up on our radar after Brady, Chance, Drew, Sergio, and Michael were officially placed together on the first season of ABC's Boy Band with Rita Ora. Today, the group came to TRL to tell us about their experience on the show and living together in their LA house. After playing a hilarious round of Most Likely To, Michael randomly broke out into a sick freestyle. I can't even front, he's got bars.

At the end of the show, In Real Life returned to perform "Eyes Closed" before surprising us with a live debut of their brand-new single "Tattoo". Watch the whole set unfold in the video, below.

