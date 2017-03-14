Sigrid Sets The Stage In Her "Strangers" Video

Photo by Francesca Allen

Norwegian pop star Sigrid has released a music video for her latest single "Strangers." The Ivana Bobic-directed visual captures her in a relatively normal state as she dances around a decorated set by herself. The 21-year-old artist on the rise further elaborated on the creative concept in a statement to i-D. “We wanted to take this feeling of seeing things differently to what they really are," she said. "The one thing that is realistic is me dancing around in my usual way."

Sigrid previously told NME that the somber song is about "wanting something to be something that it’s not." The track channels the same energy that can be felt from the likes of Robyn and Lorde, whose singles "Dancing On My Own" and "Green Light" heavily influenced "Strangers". Watch the solo dance party commence in the video, below.