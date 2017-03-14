PRETTYMUCH & French Montana Will Give You Life On "No More"

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

I don't know what I did to deserve THIS new PRETTYMUCH song, but apparently the music goddesses heard all of my prayers and fully delivered. The boy band's latest single "No More" features French Montana and it is indeed a roof-raiser.

On the Savan Kotecha-produced electro-R&B track, PRETTYMUCH expresses their eagerness to be with a special "señorita" as demonstrated in the catchy chorus: "Tell me what you want cause I just can’t wait no more/ Tell me where you are cause I just can’t wait no more/ I wanna be the one but I just don’t know if I can wait no more."

This new release marks the fourth song that the power group has dropped following "Open Arms," "Teacher" and "Would You Mind." Stream the new single, below.