Photo courtesy of Demi Lovato/Twitter

Demi Lovato Is The Ultimate Princess Bride In "Tell Me You Love Me" Video

The last time that I felt remotely interested in a wedding-themed music video was when Mariah Carey released "We Belong Together" in 2009, but Demi Lovato stepped all the way up for the "Tell Me You Love Me" visual. Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams is the perfect piece of eye candy for his role as Demi's doting fiancé.

In the beginning of the narrative, the actor, activist, and "woke bae" constantly puts his love for Demi on full display, but the Mark Pellington-directed video isn't all chocolates and roses. There's some serious drama thrown in the mix that really shakes up the supposed fairytale, so props to Demi and co. for keeping it real AF.

The video runs almost seven minutes long so it's basically a short film, but it's worth every second. Trust me, the ending will shake you to the core.