Morning Bop: Get Ready For HAIM Time

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Don't Save Me" by HAIM because $#!t happens, but you really don't need a savior—trust in yourself.
While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Show Me The Body go in on "Talk"
The punchy track is featured on the band's new 7" The Challenge Coin.
-
Charli XCX is dropping a fourth mixtape with PC Music
The pop star is collaborating with Carly Rae Jepsen, MØ, Tove Lo, SOPHIE, Caroline Polacheck, A.G. Cook, Mykki Blanco, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and more on her next project due out sometime this month.
-
BROCKHAMPTON announce release date for Saturation III
The trilogy officially ends on December 15.
-
Corridor and Halo Maud unite on "Deux coeurs"
Ooh la laaaaaaaa! I really should have taken French in high school...
-
Adamn Killa and Killavesi dropped a joint project
Warning: Lover Not A Killa will make you wanna get cuffed immediately.
-
Ellie Goulding has been crowned as the UN Environment Global Goodwill Ambassador
In case you were wondering what she's been up to!